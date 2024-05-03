TD Cowen Raises BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target to $40.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.77% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.93.

NYSE BWA traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $36.44. 4,823,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,896,684. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $50.04. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 249,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,217,429. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 249,013 shares in the company, valued at $8,217,429. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,148,455.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 287,503 shares of company stock worth $9,015,478. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.6% in the first quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 34,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 12,144.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 56,376 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 11,847 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 57.5% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 26,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 9,737 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

