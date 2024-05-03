HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $28.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EXEL. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exelixis

Exelixis Stock Performance

Exelixis stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,475,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,163. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.16). Exelixis had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $425.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Exelixis

In other news, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 190,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $3,933,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,100,730 shares in the company, valued at $22,785,111. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 190,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $3,933,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,100,730 shares in the company, valued at $22,785,111. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 47,020 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $1,008,579.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 384,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,255,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelixis

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 232.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exelixis

(Get Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.