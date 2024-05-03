Vladimir Tenev Sells 25,049 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 25,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $426,834.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,231.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vladimir Tenev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 4th, Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $4,667,500.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $4,190,000.00.

On Monday, February 26th, Vladimir Tenev sold 500,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $7,560,000.00.

On Monday, February 5th, Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $2,652,500.00.

Robinhood Markets stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.95. 9,455,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,956,204. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.35 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average is $13.13. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $20.55.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.73 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Robinhood Markets from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,261,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,702 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 34,936,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,325 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,205,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,012 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,297,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $84,165,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

