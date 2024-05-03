Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) EVP Thomas W. Arnst Sells 8,148 Shares

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $945,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:THC traded up $1.34 on Friday, reaching $120.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,678,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,494. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.94. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $51.04 and a 1-year high of $121.72.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on THC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.19.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,110,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,613,000 after buying an additional 172,913 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,742,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,087,000 after acquiring an additional 877,180 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,629,000 after purchasing an additional 212,185 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,315,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,448,000 after purchasing an additional 404,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,043,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,836,000 after buying an additional 16,490 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

