Bombardier (BBD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Bombardier (TSE:BBD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.20 per share for the quarter.

Bombardier (TSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.63 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.91 billion.

Bombardier Stock Performance

Bombardier has a twelve month low of C$7.83 and a twelve month high of C$13.18.

