Employers (EIG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Employers (NYSE:EIG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect Employers to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $225.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.38 million. Employers had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect Employers to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Employers stock opened at $44.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.42 and a 200 day moving average of $41.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.24. Employers has a 12-month low of $35.43 and a 12-month high of $46.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is 25.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EIG shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Employers from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Employers from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

