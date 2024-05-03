Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP)

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 89.63% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Shares of Arteris stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Arteris has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $8.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.17. The company has a market cap of $303.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Arteris had a negative net margin of 68.70% and a negative return on equity of 150.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. Analysts expect that Arteris will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO K Charles Janac sold 10,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $71,024.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,067.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Paul L. Alpern sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $81,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 86,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,582.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO K Charles Janac sold 10,103 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $71,024.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,067.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,014 shares of company stock valued at $489,995 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIP. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Arteris by 77.1% in the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 254,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 110,916 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arteris by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 86,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 21,946 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Arteris during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Arteris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arteris by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 368,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 200,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

