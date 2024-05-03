Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.97% from the stock’s previous close.

DRVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Driven Brands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Driven Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Driven Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Driven Brands Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DRVN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,207,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,219. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.19. Driven Brands has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $29.88.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $553.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.92 million. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 32.33% and a positive return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Driven Brands will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Driven Brands

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRVN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 877.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Driven Brands by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Driven Brands by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 579.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

About Driven Brands

(Get Free Report)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.



