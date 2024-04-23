Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Issues Earnings Results

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ZION opened at $41.32 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.21.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.70%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $181,115.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,926.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Harris H. Simmons bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.54 per share, with a total value of $154,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,987 shares in the company, valued at $50,602,518.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $181,115.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,926.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $744,893 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.
About Zions Bancorporation, National Association
Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.
