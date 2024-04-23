HC Wainwright Boosts Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) Price Target to $54.00

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 195.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Get Cartesian Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RNAC

Cartesian Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of RNAC stock opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. Cartesian Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $42.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.33.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($2.10). Cartesian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 845.01% and a negative return on equity of 58.21%. The company had revenue of $8.27 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Cartesian Therapeutics will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 21,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $350,114.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,017,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,479,093.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 22,472 shares of company stock valued at $365,981 in the last 90 days. 31.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cartesian Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.