Myria Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.21 Million (MYRIA)

Myria (MYRIA) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last week, Myria has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Myria token can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Myria has a total market capitalization of $11.15 million and $3.21 million worth of Myria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Myria Token Profile

Myria’s genesis date was April 6th, 2023. Myria’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,610,000,000 tokens. Myria’s official website is myria.com. Myria’s official Twitter account is @myria.

Myria Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Myria (MYRIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Myria has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 17,429,230,818 in circulation. The last known price of Myria is 0.00695692 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $3,312,445.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myria.com/.”

