Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $213.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.43 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 12.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

Coeur Mining Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE CDE traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.92. 3,788,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,560,041. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.15. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $5.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDE has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.25 to $5.50 in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.36.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

