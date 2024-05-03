2,739 Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Acquired by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,518,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,300,962. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.74. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.16. The firm has a market cap of $77.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

