Heritage Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBKR. Citigroup upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $119.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,333. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.83 and a 12 month high of $120.39. The company has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.66.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total value of $524,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,929,922.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total transaction of $524,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,929,922.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 25,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total value of $2,467,595.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,981,376.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 127,049 shares of company stock valued at $12,549,271. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

