Status (SNT) Price Hits $0.0383 on Major Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Over the last week, Status has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can now be bought for $0.0383 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $148.63 million and $5.62 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00009182 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00011403 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001491 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,731.87 or 0.99933616 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00011730 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.96 or 0.00113164 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Status Profile

SNT is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,883,511,802 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,883,511,801.8636084 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03827994 USD and is up 3.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $4,201,690.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

