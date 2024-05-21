My DeFi Pet (DPET) One Day Volume Reaches $251,743.61

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for $0.0559 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $2.33 million and $251,743.61 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000378 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00003895 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00009322 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,919 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

