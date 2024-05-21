Ethereum Classic (ETC) Hits Market Cap of $4.64 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $4.64 billion and approximately $990.63 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 24% higher against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $31.56 or 0.00045232 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,778.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.92 or 0.00740807 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.76 or 0.00127197 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00008581 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00063894 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.55 or 0.00195696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.47 or 0.00100987 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,163,715 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

