GW&K Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 798,849 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 53,268 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 1.10% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $35,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 17,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

CATY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.21. 59,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $28.95 and a one year high of $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.14.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $339.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.85 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 24.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.09%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

(Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.