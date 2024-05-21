GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $36.85 Million Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,265,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127,304 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $36,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the third quarter worth $200,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barbara Polsky purchased 1,200 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $28,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,507 shares in the company, valued at $347,007.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Barbara Polsky bought 1,200 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $28,704.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,007.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $110,118.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,399.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PPBI. TheStreet cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $23.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,870. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.43. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $30.13.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $239.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 1,015.46%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

