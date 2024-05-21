GW&K Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,802 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $39,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MKTX traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $215.65. 86,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,432. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.48 and a 200-day moving average of $234.37. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.01 and a fifty-two week high of $297.97.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.99 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.47%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.73.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

