USDB Price Up 0.9% Over Last Week (USDB)

USDB (USDB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 21st. During the last seven days, USDB has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. USDB has a total market capitalization of $388.20 million and approximately $189.64 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDB token can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00001447 BTC on popular exchanges.

About USDB

USDB’s total supply is 384,435,145 tokens. The official website for USDB is blast.io/en. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2.

USDB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 375,615,256.8767666. The last known price of USDB is 1.00905423 USD and is up 0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $145,096,887.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

