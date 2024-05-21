Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) and SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Critical Review

SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW – Get Free Report) and Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

SRH Total Return Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Oxford Square Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.5%. Oxford Square Capital pays out 247.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SRH Total Return Fund has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.6% of SRH Total Return Fund shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of Oxford Square Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of SRH Total Return Fund shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Oxford Square Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SRH Total Return Fund N/A N/A N/A Oxford Square Capital 18.57% 17.71% 9.06%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SRH Total Return Fund and Oxford Square Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares SRH Total Return Fund and Oxford Square Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SRH Total Return Fund $142.97 million 9.93 N/A N/A N/A Oxford Square Capital $51.82 million 3.57 $17.24 million $0.17 18.24

Oxford Square Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SRH Total Return Fund.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SRH Total Return Fund and Oxford Square Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SRH Total Return Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Oxford Square Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

SRH Total Return Fund has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford Square Capital has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oxford Square Capital beats SRH Total Return Fund on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SRH Total Return Fund

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries. The fund primarily invests in dividend-paying value stocks of companies across all capitalizations, as well as in fixed-income securities issued by companies. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up security picking approach, focusing on such factors as defensible businesses with solid financial positions and strong operating track records to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Composite Index. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. is domiciled in the United States.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans. The firm primarily invests in debt and/or equity securities of technology-related companies that operate in the computer software, Internet, information technology infrastructure and services, media, telecommunications and telecommunications equipment, semiconductors, hardware, technology-enabled services, semiconductor capital equipment, medical device technology, diversified technology, and networking systems sectors. It concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million. The firm invests between $5 million and $30 million per transaction. It seeks to exit its investments within 7 years. It serves as the investment adviser to TICC. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

