CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases 4,718 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,837,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,620,741. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.10. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.