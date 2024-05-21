Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 994,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,694 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.47% of Columbus McKinnon worth $38,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter valued at $61,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter valued at $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 692.6% during the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMCO shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Performance

CMCO traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $45.38. The stock had a trading volume of 44,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,252. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 12-month low of $30.29 and a 12-month high of $45.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.82. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.27.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 16.57%.

Columbus McKinnon Profile

(Free Report)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.