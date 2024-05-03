Heritage Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,667 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 418,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,606,000 after buying an additional 115,177 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 18,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,854,575 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.31. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

