Steem (STEEM) Price Reaches $0.29 on Top Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. During the last week, Steem has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $132.28 million and $5.34 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000410 BTC on major exchanges.

About Steem

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 462,359,382 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

