GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 60,497 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,291,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 60,497 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.90% of Insmed worth $40,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Insmed by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 300,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 177,981 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,029,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 59,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,359,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,133,000 after buying an additional 69,281 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on Insmed from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Insmed from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Insmed from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Insmed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Insmed Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INSM traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.80. 1,051,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,746,139. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.12. Insmed Incorporated has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $32.00.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.17) earnings per share. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 11,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $280,748.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,618.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $566,492.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,802,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 11,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $280,748.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,618.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,231 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,186. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insmed Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

