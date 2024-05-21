iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $344.87. 305,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,592. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $248.82 and a twelve month high of $345.18. The company has a market cap of $91.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $332.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.86.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

