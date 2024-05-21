Head-To-Head Analysis: Achaogen (OTCMKTS:AKAOQ) vs. Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO)

Achaogen (OTCMKTS:AKAOQ – Get Free Report) and Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.2% of Galecto shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Achaogen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Galecto shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Achaogen has a beta of -0.81, suggesting that its share price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galecto has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achaogen $8.73 million 0.14 -$186.51 million N/A N/A Galecto N/A N/A -$38.35 million ($1.14) -0.54

This table compares Achaogen and Galecto’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Galecto has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Achaogen.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Achaogen and Galecto, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Achaogen 0 0 0 0 N/A Galecto 0 4 1 0 2.20

Galecto has a consensus target price of $5.33, indicating a potential upside of 760.22%. Given Galecto’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Galecto is more favorable than Achaogen.

Profitability

This table compares Achaogen and Galecto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achaogen N/A N/A N/A Galecto N/A -87.11% -68.68%

Summary

Galecto beats Achaogen on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Achaogen

Achaogen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibacterial agents for multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin for the treatment of serious bacterial infections due to MDR enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae. It is also involved in the development of antibacterial candidate C-Scape, an orally-administered combination of clavulanate and ceftibuten, which targets serious bacterial infections due to expanded spectrum beta-lactamases producing enterobacteriaceae. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. to develop and commercialize an assay to support plazomicin; Crystal Biosciences, Inc. to discover monoclonal antibodies against multiple targets; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for certain patents relating to aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds and related know-how to develop and commercialize certain novel aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds; and Hovione Limited manufacture the active pharmaceutical ingredient for plazomicin. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in South San Francisco, California. On April 15, 2019, Achaogen, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on May 29, 2020.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB2064, a selective oral small molecule inhibitor of LOXL2 that is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, including cancer and myelofibrosis; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis. Galecto, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

