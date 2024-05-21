Associated Banc Corp Increases Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,706 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $27,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 68.9% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total value of $239,134.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 79,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,015,070.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total value of $239,134.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,015,070.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $2,386,617.30. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,272,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,014,637 shares of company stock worth $499,004,990 over the last three months. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $466.22 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.95 and a 12-month high of $531.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $485.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $422.49.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on META shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $527.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $535.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.80.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

