Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.300-1.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $685.0 million-$705.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $691.0 million.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Avanos Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

NYSE:AVNS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.67. The stock had a trading volume of 78,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,560. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average is $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Avanos Medical has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.56. The stock has a market cap of $908.75 million, a P/E ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $173.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.43 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avanos Medical will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avanos Medical news, CFO Michael Greiner sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $152,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,584.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

