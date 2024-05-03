Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $50.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Sprout Social traded as low as $29.64 and last traded at $30.08, with a volume of 5810943 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.15.

SPT has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sprout Social from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research downgraded Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.64.

In other news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $2,622,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $2,334,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,802,544.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $2,622,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 140,200 shares of company stock worth $8,171,958 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Sprout Social Stock Down 37.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.85.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 41.25% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $93.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.76 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

