Heritage Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,960 THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,960 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in THOR Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in THOR Industries by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in THOR Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. raised its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 30,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THOR Industries Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of THO stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,433. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.10. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.93 and a 1-year high of $129.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.54). THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. THOR Industries’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on THO shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup raised shares of THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

About THOR Industries

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

