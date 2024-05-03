Heritage Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9,966.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

VXF stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.41. 149,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,067. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $176.20.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

