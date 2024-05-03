Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Announces Earnings Results

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Bausch + Lomb updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Bausch + Lomb Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BLCO traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.74. 190,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,674. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.63. Bausch + Lomb has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $21.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLCO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.27.

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

