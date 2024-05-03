Heritage Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,485 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.42.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.55. 103,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,212. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.57 and a twelve month high of $178.37. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 43.05%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

