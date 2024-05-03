Heritage Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,928 Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 18.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,020,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,195,307,000 after buying an additional 5,041,371 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 40.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,293,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,923,000 after buying an additional 2,682,017 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 132.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,541,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,552,000 after buying an additional 877,240 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 18.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,992,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,033,000 after buying an additional 620,179 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 42.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,960,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,178,000 after buying an additional 587,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Rollins
In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,078 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 5,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $236,762.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,824 shares of company stock worth $1,219,558. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Rollins Stock Up 2.1 %
Rollins stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,600. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.35.
Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $748.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Rollins Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.42%.
Rollins Company Profile
Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.
