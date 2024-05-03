Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.980-1.020 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WEN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Wendy’s from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.53.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wendy’s

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Wendy’s stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,494,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,085,180. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66. Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $17.64 and a twelve month high of $23.90.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 56.24%. The company had revenue of $534.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wendy’s news, Director Kenneth W. Gilbert sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $81,315.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,663.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Wendy’s

(Get Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.