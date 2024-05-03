Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.670-0.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.

Sotera Health Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SHC stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.03. The company had a trading volume of 408,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,256. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.03. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.61 and a beta of 2.08.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $310.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.17 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Sotera Health from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Sotera Health from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Sotera Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sotera Health presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.70.

In other Sotera Health news, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 16,594,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $237,465,334.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,822,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,056,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 16,594,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $237,465,334.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,822,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,056,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 83,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $1,189,289.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 544,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,790,492.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 55.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

