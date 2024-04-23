Stifel Financial (SF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect Stifel Financial to post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Stifel Financial to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SF opened at $77.25 on Tuesday. Stifel Financial has a 1-year low of $54.81 and a 1-year high of $78.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.78 and a 200-day moving average of $68.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.25%.

In other news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 25,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $1,887,763.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,055 shares in the company, valued at $6,687,484.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $2,713,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,150.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 25,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $1,887,763.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,687,484.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SF shares. StockNews.com raised Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $86.50 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

