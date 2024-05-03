Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $107.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 142.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RARE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RARE

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RARE traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.19. The company had a trading volume of 524,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,410. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.04. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $31.52 and a 52-week high of $54.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.31). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 369.54% and a negative net margin of 139.70%. The company had revenue of $108.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In related news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 11,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total transaction of $574,644.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,623,452.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 11,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total transaction of $574,644.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 252,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,623,452.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 12,195 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $620,481.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,860 shares in the company, valued at $756,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,983. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,673,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,264 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,887,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,340,000 after buying an additional 1,481,997 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,195,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,233,000 after buying an additional 18,359 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,446,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,992,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.