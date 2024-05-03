Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Raised to $355.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $336.00 to $355.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMGN. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.35.

Amgen Trading Up 13.0 %

AMGN stock traded up $36.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $314.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,443,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,998. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 344,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $360,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its position in Amgen by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 3,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

