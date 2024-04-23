Reviewing Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) and Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA)

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Get Free Report) and Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Battalion Oil has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coterra Energy has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Battalion Oil and Coterra Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Battalion Oil $220.76 million 0.40 -$3.05 million ($0.94) -5.64 Coterra Energy $5.91 billion 3.55 $1.63 billion $2.14 13.06

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Coterra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Battalion Oil. Battalion Oil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coterra Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

86.0% of Battalion Oil shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Coterra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 56.9% of Battalion Oil shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Coterra Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Battalion Oil and Coterra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Battalion Oil -1.38% -32.62% -5.57% Coterra Energy 27.48% 12.97% 8.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Battalion Oil and Coterra Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Battalion Oil 0 1 0 0 2.00 Coterra Energy 0 2 13 0 2.87

Battalion Oil currently has a consensus target price of $18.60, indicating a potential upside of 250.94%. Coterra Energy has a consensus target price of $32.47, indicating a potential upside of 16.18%. Given Battalion Oil’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Battalion Oil is more favorable than Coterra Energy.

Summary

Coterra Energy beats Battalion Oil on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Battalion Oil

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Ward, Reeves, and Winkler, Texas. It serves independent marketers, and oil and natural gas and gas pipeline companies. The company was formerly known as Halcón Resources Corporation and changed its name to Battalion Oil Corporation in January 2020. Battalion Oil Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma. It also operates natural gas and saltwater gathering and disposal systems in Texas. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, oil and gas marketers, major energy companies, pipeline companies, and power generation facilities. Coterra Energy Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

