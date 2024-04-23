Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRI. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Carter’s from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Carter’s from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $72.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Carter’s has a 12-month low of $60.65 and a 12-month high of $88.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.72.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.81 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.04%.

In related news, Director Mark Hipp sold 1,875 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $153,262.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,055.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 9,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

