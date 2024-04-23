Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) PT Lowered to $90.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

HXL has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hexcel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.50.

Hexcel stock opened at $62.53 on Friday. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $58.81 and a 52 week high of $79.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $472.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hexcel will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.39%.

In other news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $322,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,074.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Hexcel by 68.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel in the third quarter worth $41,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in Hexcel by 110.2% in the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

