Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target Raised to C$15.70

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$15.70 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Cormark increased their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.50 to C$13.25 in a research report on Friday, January 12th.
Aya Gold & Silver Trading Down 9.3 %
Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$15.07 million during the quarter. Aya Gold & Silver had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 3.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Aya Gold & Silver will post 0.013981 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Aya Gold & Silver
Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.
