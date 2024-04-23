National Bankshares Trims Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Target Price to C$7.50

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FVI. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Shares of FVI opened at C$6.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.51. The stock has a market cap of C$1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 1.66. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of C$3.56 and a twelve month high of C$6.80.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.39%. The company had revenue of C$361.23 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.1223118 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer David Whittle sold 5,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.91, for a total value of C$26,617.11. In other Fortuna Silver Mines news, Senior Officer David Whittle sold 5,421 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.91, for a total value of C$26,617.11. Also, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 48,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.41, for a total transaction of C$313,375.65. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

