Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target Lowered to C$13.50 at National Bankshares

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Free Report) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DPM. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Shares of TSE DPM opened at C$10.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.61. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$7.79 and a 1 year high of C$10.94. The firm has a market cap of C$1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The mining company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$189.66 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 17.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.137045 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

In related news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$72,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 550 shares in the company, valued at C$5,527.50. In other news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$72,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,527.50. Also, Senior Officer Kelly Elizabeth Stark-Anderson sold 20,266 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.13, for a total transaction of C$205,294.58. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,790 shares of company stock valued at $798,029. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

