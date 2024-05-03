Insider Selling: Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $75,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at $8,928,605.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.40. 1,379,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,000,920. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average is $11.98. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 119.46% and a negative net margin of 37.96%. The business had revenue of $115.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 72,856 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 67.3% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 22,831 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 21.2% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 733,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,641,000 after purchasing an additional 128,201 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 66,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

