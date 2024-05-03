Insider Selling: Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $75,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at $8,928,605.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.40. 1,379,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,000,920. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average is $11.98. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.88.
Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 119.46% and a negative net margin of 37.96%. The business had revenue of $115.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th.
Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.
