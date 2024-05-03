Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) VP Rajeev Syal Sells 11,627 Shares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) VP Rajeev Syal sold 11,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $158,941.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 329,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,505,727.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Rajeev Syal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 29th, Rajeev Syal sold 27,265 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $368,350.15.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 1.0 %

HBAN stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.80. 9,181,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,441,947. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $14.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

